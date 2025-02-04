We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Exploring Analyst Estimates for EnerSys (ENS) Q3 Earnings, Beyond Revenue and EPS
In its upcoming report, EnerSys (ENS - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $3.03 per share, reflecting an increase of 18.4% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $934.56 million, representing a year-over-year increase of 8.5%.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone an upward revision of 2.5% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company reveals its earnings, it is vital to take into account any changes in earnings projections. These revisions play a pivotal role in predicting the possible reactions of investors toward the stock. Multiple empirical studies have consistently shown a strong association between trends in earnings estimates and the short-term price movements of a stock.
While investors typically rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to gauge how the business may have fared during the quarter, examining analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics often helps gain a deeper insight.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific EnerSys metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Specialty' to reach $152.01 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +14.6%.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Motive Power' stands at $377.97 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Net Sales- Energy Systems' will reach $409.16 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Operating Earnings- Motive Power' will reach $54.37 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $49.50 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Operating Earnings- Specialty' will reach $10.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $6 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
