Countdown to XPO (XPO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
The upcoming report from XPO (XPO - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $0.62 per share, indicating a decline of 19.5% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $1.91 billion, representing a decrease of 1.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 15.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Before a company announces its earnings, it is essential to take into account any changes made to earnings estimates. This is a valuable factor in predicting the potential reactions of investors toward the stock. Empirical research has consistently shown a strong correlation between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific XPO metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- European Transportation Segment' to come in at $773.46 million. The estimate indicates a change of +2.7% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' will reach $1.13 billion. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -4.6%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Adjusted operating ratio' should arrive at 86.3%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 86.5% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Number of Working Days' reaching 62. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 61 in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Shipments per Day' will likely reach 48,652. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 51,382.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (including fuel surcharges)' at $28.92. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $28.60 in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts forecast 'Average Weight per Shipment' to reach 1,343.25 lbs. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 1,350 lbs.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Gross revenue per hundredweight (excluding fuel surcharges)' will reach $24.62. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $23.37 in the same quarter last year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Pounds per day' should come in at 65.39 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 69.36 million.
Analysts predict that the 'Adjusted EBITDA- European Transportation Segment' will reach $31.25 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $36 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Adjusted EBITDA- North American Less-Than-Truckload Segment' of $241.58 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $233 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Shares of XPO have experienced a change of -8.9% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), XPO is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future.