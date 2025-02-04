We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Unveiling Zimmer (ZBH) Q4 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
The upcoming report from Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $2.30 per share, indicating an increase of 4.6% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.01 billion, representing an increase of 3.7% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has undergone a downward revision of 0.1% in the past 30 days, bringing it to its present level. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Given this perspective, it's time to examine the average forecasts of specific Zimmer metrics that are routinely monitored and predicted by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Knees' stands at $839.93 million. The estimate indicates a change of +5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Net Sales- Other' of $174.21 million. The estimate indicates a change of -5.2% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- S.E.T' should arrive at $475.72 million. The estimate suggests a change of +5% year over year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Net Sales- Hips' will likely reach $525.56 million. The estimate points to a change of +4.1% from the year-ago quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Knees- International' should come in at $347.47 million. The estimate indicates a change of +6.3% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Net Sales- Hips- International' at $252.20 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.4% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Knees- United States' will reach $491.97 million. The estimate indicates a change of +4.3% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Net Sales- Hips- United States' to come in at $277.05 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +5.2%.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Net Sales- United States' reaching $1.19 billion. The estimate points to a change of +5.3% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- International' to reach $836.84 million. The estimate points to a change of +3.1% from the year-ago quarter.
