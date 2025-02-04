We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Countdown to PTC Inc. (PTC) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Estimates Beyond Revenue and EPS
Wall Street analysts expect PTC Inc. (PTC - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.91 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 18%. Revenues are expected to be $551.92 million, up 0.3% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain PTC Inc. metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Recurring Revenue' of $515.94 million. The estimate suggests a change of +2% year over year.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenue- Professional Services' will reach $31.14 million. The estimate points to a change of -12.9% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Total Software (License+Support & cloud services)' will reach $522.72 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +1.6%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- Perpetual License' to reach $6.76 million. The estimate indicates a change of -20% from the prior-year quarter.
The average prediction of analysts places 'ARR as reported' at $2.28 billion. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $2.06 billion in the same quarter of the previous year.
PTC Inc. shares have witnessed a change of +2.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), PTC is expected outperform the overall market performance in the near term.