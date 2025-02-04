We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Wall Street's Insights Into Key Metrics Ahead of Steris (STE) Q3 Earnings
Wall Street analysts expect Steris (STE - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $2.32 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year increase of 4.5%. Revenues are expected to be $1.38 billion, down 1.1% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the past 30 days, the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged. This demonstrates the covering analysts' collective reassessment of their initial projections during this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors usually depend on consensus earnings and revenue estimates to assess the business performance for the quarter, delving into analysts' forecasts for certain key metrics often provides a more comprehensive understanding.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Steris metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Revenues- Healthcare' will likely reach $983.91 million. The estimate points to a change of +7.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Service' to come in at $341.91 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +6.9%.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Capital equipment' should come in at $285.02 million. The estimate points to a change of +6.8% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenues- Healthcare Products- Consumables' will reach $356.98 million. The estimate indicates a change of +8.4% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Applied Sterilization Technologies (AST)' should arrive at $254.76 million. The estimate points to a change of +8.4% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Revenues- Life Sciences' will reach $141.68 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -3.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Revenues- Service' at $647.79 million. The estimate suggests a change of +9.6% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Product' will reach $727.74 million. The estimate suggests a change of -9.6% year over year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Service' reaching $41.15 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -1.2%.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Consumables' of $78.26 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of +30.3%.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Life Sciences- Capital equipment' to reach $28.74 million. The estimate indicates a change of -35.9% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating income / (loss)- Healthcare' stands at $231.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $223.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Steris here>>>
Over the past month, shares of Steris have returned +7% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, STE carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>