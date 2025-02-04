We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ArcelorMittal (MT) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
Wall Street analysts expect ArcelorMittal (MT - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.41 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 65.3%. Revenues are expected to be $15.55 billion, up 6.9% from the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Ahead of a company's earnings disclosure, it is crucial to give due consideration to changes in earnings estimates. These revisions serve as a noteworthy factor in predicting potential investor reactions to the stock. Numerous empirical studies consistently demonstrate a strong relationship between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific ArcelorMittal metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenue- North America' to reach $2.69 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -8.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenue- Brazil' should arrive at $2.90 billion. The estimate indicates a change of +7.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Mining' will reach $648.84 million. The estimate indicates a change of -15.1% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts expect 'Revenue- Europe' to come in at $7.15 billion. The estimate points to a change of -10.5% from the year-ago quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Crude steel production - North America' will reach 2,188.53 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 2,185 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'Crude steel production - Brazil' will likely reach 3,728.48 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 3,533 Kmt in the same quarter last year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Crude steel production - Europe' at 7,464.24 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 6,630 Kmt.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Shipments Steel - Total' should come in at 13.61 Kmt. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 13.3 Kmt.
The consensus estimate for 'Shipments Steel - Brazil' stands at 3,610.69 Kmt. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 3,562 Kmt.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Shipments Steel - Europe' will reach 7,104.90 Kmt. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 6,507 Kmt in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Shipments Steel - North America' reaching 2,452.46 Kmt. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 2,590 Kmt in the same quarter last year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income/ (Loss)- North America' of $139.75 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of $280 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for ArcelorMittal here>>>
Over the past month, shares of ArcelorMittal have returned +10.5% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Currently, MT carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), suggesting that its performance may align with the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>