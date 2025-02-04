We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Tapestry (TPR) Q2 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures
The upcoming report from Tapestry (TPR - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.74 per share, indicating an increase of 6.8% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $2.11 billion, representing an increase of 1.1% year over year.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has been revised 0.9% lower over the last 30 days to the current level. This reflects how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reevaluated their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
With that in mind, let's delve into the average projections of some Tapestry metrics that are commonly tracked and projected by analysts on Wall Street.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Coach' will reach $1.58 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +2.6% year over year.
The consensus estimate for 'Net Sales- Stuart Weitzman' stands at $82.06 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -0.2%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net Sales- Kate Spade' should arrive at $443.70 million. The estimate points to a change of -3.6% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Operating income (loss)- Coach' of $551.02 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $528.30 million.
Analysts forecast 'Operating income (loss)- Kate Spade' to reach $69.17 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $72.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Tapestry shares have witnessed a change of +8.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), TPR is expected closely follow the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>