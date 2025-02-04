We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
What Analyst Projections for Key Metrics Reveal About Molina (MOH) Q4 Earnings
In its upcoming report, Molina (MOH - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $5.81 per share, reflecting an increase of 32.7% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $10.5 billion, representing a year-over-year increase of 16.1%.
Over the last 30 days, there has been no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Molina metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Revenue- Premium tax revenue' will reach $617.30 million. The estimate indicates a change of +11.8% from the prior-year quarter.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenue- Premium revenue' should come in at $9.85 billion. The estimate suggests a change of +17.8% year over year.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenue- Investment income' will reach $108.16 million. The estimate points to a change of -5.1% from the year-ago quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Revenue- Other revenue' of $20.28 million. The estimate points to a change of +1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
The combined assessment of analysts suggests that 'MCR - Total' will likely reach 88.7%. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 89.1% in the same quarter last year.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'MCR - Medicare' reaching 90.2%. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 93.3%.
The average prediction of analysts places 'MCR - Marketplace' at 78.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 79.8%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Ending Membership by Program - Total' should arrive at 5.71 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported 5 million in the same quarter last year.
Analysts forecast 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicaid' to reach 5.03 million. The estimate compares to the year-ago value of 4.54 million.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Ending Membership by Program - Medicare' will reach 248.3 thousand. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported 172 thousand in the same quarter of the previous year.
Analysts expect 'Ending Membership by Program - Marketplaces' to come in at 429.26 thousand. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 281 thousand.
The consensus estimate for 'MCR - Medicaid' stands at 89.2%. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of 89.2%.
Shares of Molina have experienced a change of +9.1% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), MOH is expected to underperform the overall market in the near future. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>