Neurocrine (NBIX) Q4 Earnings on the Horizon: Analysts' Insights on Key Performance Measures

The upcoming report from Neurocrine Biosciences (NBIX - Free Report) is expected to reveal quarterly earnings of $1.58 per share, indicating an increase of 9.7% compared to the year-ago period. Analysts forecast revenues of $630.72 million, representing an increase of 22.4% year over year.

The current level reflects a downward revision of 9.4% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While it's common for investors to rely on consensus earnings and revenue estimates for assessing how the business may have performed during the quarter, exploring analysts' forecasts for key metrics can yield valuable insights.

That said, let's delve into the average estimates of some Neurocrine metrics that Wall Street analysts commonly model and monitor.

Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- Collaboration revenue' will reach $6.53 million. The estimate suggests a change of -18.4% year over year.

Analysts expect 'Revenues- Product sales, net' to come in at $624.36 million. The estimate indicates a change of +23.1% from the prior-year quarter.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Revenues- Product sales, net- INGREZZA' should arrive at $622.33 million. The estimate points to a change of +24.5% from the year-ago quarter.

Shares of Neurocrine have experienced a change of +9.7% in the past month compared to the +1% move of the Zacks S&P 500 composite. With a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), NBIX is expected to mirror the overall market performance in the near future.


