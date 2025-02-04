We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ahead of Newell Brands (NWL) Q4 Earnings: Get Ready With Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts expect Newell Brands (NWL - Free Report) to post quarterly earnings of $0.14 per share in its upcoming report, which indicates a year-over-year decline of 36.4%. Revenues are expected to be $1.97 billion, down 5% from the year-ago quarter.
Over the last 30 days, there has been a downward revision of 14% in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter, leading to its current level. This signifies the covering analysts' collective reconsideration of their initial forecasts over the course of this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings announcement, it is crucial to consider revisions to earnings estimates. This serves as a significant indicator for predicting potential investor actions regarding the stock. Empirical research has consistently demonstrated a robust correlation between trends in earnings estimate revision and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Newell Brands metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
The consensus estimate for 'Net sales- Learning and Development' stands at $631.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of -0.5% from the prior-year quarter.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net sales- Outdoor and Recreation' will reach $136.12 million. The estimate indicates a year-over-year change of -17.5%.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Net sales- Home and Commercial Solutions' should arrive at $1.21 billion. The estimate indicates a change of -5% from the prior-year quarter.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Learning & Development' of $102.97 million. The estimate is in contrast to the year-ago figure of $88 million.
Analysts' assessment points toward 'Normalized Operating Income (Loss)- Home and Commercial Solutions' reaching $211.48 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $162 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Newell Brands here>>>
Newell Brands shares have witnessed a change of -5.7% in the past month, in contrast to the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% move. With a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), NWL is expected underperform the overall market performance in the near term. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>