We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Unlocking Q4 Potential of Snap-On (SNA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
In its upcoming report, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.
The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.
Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snap-On metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.
It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' will reach $365.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.
The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $449.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.
Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' to reach $510.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' should come in at $69.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' should arrive at $57.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' at $113.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.
The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' stands at $115.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Snap-On here>>>
Over the past month, Snap-On shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period. You can see the complete list of today's Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) stocks here >>>>