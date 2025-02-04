Back to top

Unlocking Q4 Potential of Snap-On (SNA): Exploring Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics

In its upcoming report, Snap-On (SNA - Free Report) is predicted by Wall Street analysts to post quarterly earnings of $4.80 per share, reflecting an increase of 1.1% compared to the same period last year. Revenues are forecasted to be $1.19 billion, representing a year-over-year decrease of 0.7%.

The current level reflects no revision in the consensus EPS estimate for the quarter over the past 30 days. This demonstrates how the analysts covering the stock have collectively reappraised their initial projections over this period.

Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.

While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as indicators of quarterly business performance, exploring analysts' projections for specific key metrics can offer valuable insights.

Bearing this in mind, let's now explore the average estimates of specific Snap-On metrics that are commonly monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts.

It is projected by analysts that the 'Net Sales- Commercial & Industrial Group' will reach $365.91 million. The estimate indicates a change of +0.6% from the prior-year quarter.

The consensus among analysts is that 'Net Sales- Repair Systems & Information Group' will reach $449.34 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.3% year over year.

Analysts forecast 'Net Sales- Snap-on Tools Group' to reach $510.98 million. The estimate suggests a change of -0.5% year over year.

According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Financial services' should come in at $69.39 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $67.90 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Based on the collective assessment of analysts, 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Commercial & Industrial Group' should arrive at $57.40 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $54.10 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

The average prediction of analysts places 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Snap-on Tools Group' at $113.10 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $111 million in the same quarter last year.

The consensus estimate for 'Operating earnings / (losses)- Repair Systems & Information Group' stands at $115.81 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $113.30 million in the same quarter of the previous year.

Over the past month, Snap-On shares have recorded returns of +5.2% versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. Based on its Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), SNA will likely exhibit a performance that aligns with the overall market in the upcoming period.


