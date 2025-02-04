Back to top

PepsiCo (PEP) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, PepsiCo (PEP - Free Report) reported revenue of $27.78 billion, down 0.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.96, compared to $1.78 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.40% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $27.9 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.95, the EPS surprise was +0.51%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how PepsiCo performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $1.48 billion compared to the $1.49 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Frito-Lay North America: $7.32 billion compared to the $7.47 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Quaker Foods North America: $874 million versus $871.55 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $2.03 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.99 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +5%.
  • Net revenue- PepsiCo Beverages North America: $7.91 billion compared to the $7.95 billion average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of 0% year over year.
  • Net revenue- Europe: $4.48 billion versus $4.41 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.2% change.
  • Net revenue- Latin America: $3.69 billion versus $3.76 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -6.9% change.
  • Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region: $93 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $119.42 million.
  • Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Frito-Lay North America: $1.65 billion versus $1.81 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Latin America: $528 million compared to the $691.11 million average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Corporate unallocated: -$756 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of -$577.93 million.
  • Operating income (Non-GAAP)- Africa, Middle East and South Asia: $208 million versus $150 million estimated by three analysts on average.
Shares of PepsiCo have returned +2.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

