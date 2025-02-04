Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Hubbell (HUBB) Q4 Earnings

Hubbell (HUBB - Free Report) reported $1.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 0.9%. EPS of $4.10 for the same period compares to $3.69 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -4.54% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.4 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $4.02, the EPS surprise was +1.99%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hubbell performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electrical Solutions: $487.20 million compared to the $498.71 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Utility Solutions: $847.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $900.22 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +4.4%.
  • Adjusted operating income- Utility Solutions: $194.10 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $209.07 million.
  • Adjusted operating income- Electrical Solutions: $97.20 million compared to the $93.95 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Hubbell have returned -7.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

