Hamilton Lane (HLNE) Q3 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

Hamilton Lane (HLNE - Free Report) reported $168.26 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 34.3%. EPS of $1.25 for the same period compares to $0.71 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +7.21% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $156.95 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.12, the EPS surprise was +11.61%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Hamilton Lane performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Fee Earning AUM - Customized Separate Accounts (CSA): $39.78 billion versus $40.20 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Total: $70.99 billion compared to the $71.86 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Fee Earning AUM - Specialized Funds (SF): $31.21 billion versus the three-analyst average estimate of $31.65 billion.
  • Total AUM & AUA: $955.98 billion versus $975.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Assets Under Management (AUM): $134.74 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $137 billion.
  • Assets Under Advisement (AUA): $821.24 billion versus $838.33 billion estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenues- Incentive fees: $41.18 million compared to the $31.14 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +254.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Customized separate accounts: $33.93 million compared to the $35.71 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees: $126.28 million compared to the $125.82 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Specialized funds: $75.76 million compared to the $73.75 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Fund reimbursement revenue: $2.81 million versus $1.75 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +60.3% change.
  • Revenues- Management and advisory fees- Distribution management: $1 million versus $0.90 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33.7% change.
Shares of Hamilton Lane have returned +7.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

