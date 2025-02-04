We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Ball (BALL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
Ball (BALL - Free Report) reported $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 15.4%. EPS of $0.84 for the same period compares to $0.78 a year ago.
The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.98 billion, representing a surprise of -3.34%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.81.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how Ball performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
View all Key Company Metrics for Ball here>>>
- Net Sales- Other: $200 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $173.97 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +19.8%.
- Net Sales- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $826 million versus $784.95 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +11.8% change.
- Net Sales- Beverage packaging, South America: $563 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $640.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -8.6%.
- Net Sales- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $1.29 billion versus the four-analyst average estimate of $1.40 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.5%.
- Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, North and Central America: $142 million compared to the $174.06 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable operating earnings- Other: -$3 million compared to the -$20.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
- Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, EMEA: $90 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $95.22 million.
- Comparable operating earnings- Beverage packaging, South America: $126 million versus $137.43 million estimated by four analysts on average.
Shares of Ball have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.