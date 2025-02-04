Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Spotify (SPOT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Spotify (SPOT - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.53 billion, up 14.5% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.88, compared to -$0.39 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +3.81% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.36 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.92, the EPS surprise was -2.08%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Spotify performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Monthly Active Users (MAUs): 675 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of 665.25 million.
  • Ad-Supported MAUs: 425 million versus 420.15 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Premium Subscribers: 263 million compared to the 259.99 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Spotify have returned +17.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

