Compared to Estimates, Gartner (IT) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Gartner (IT - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.72 billion, up 8.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.45, compared to $3.04 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.68 billion, representing a surprise of +1.80%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +69.25%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.22.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Gartner performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Research: $1.31 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Revenue- Conferences: $251 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $253 million.
  • Revenue- Consulting: $153 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $131.26 million.
Shares of Gartner have returned +11.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

