Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Cummins (CMI) Q4 Earnings

For the quarter ended December 2024, Cummins (CMI - Free Report) reported revenue of $8.45 billion, down 1.1% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.16, compared to $4.14 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $8.13 billion, representing a surprise of +3.92%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +10.26%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $4.68.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Cummins performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Engine- Light-duty automotive: $301 million compared to the $349.12 million average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -28.8% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Engine- Heavy-duty truck: $980 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6.8%.
  • Net Sales- Engine- Off-highway: $415 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $409.38 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.2%.
  • Net Sales- Distribution: $3.07 billion versus $2.94 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +13.1% change.
  • Net Sales- Engine- Medium-duty truck and bus: $1.02 billion versus $940.08 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +14.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Components: $2.64 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $2.64 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -17.2%.
  • Net Sales- Engine: $2.72 billion compared to the $2.66 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -2.1% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Intersegment Eliminations: -$1.83 billion compared to the -$1.83 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.6% year over year.
  • Net Sales- Accelera: $100 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $106.78 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +23.5%.
  • Net Sales- Power System: $1.74 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.59 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +22%.
  • Net Sales- Components- Emission solutions: $825 million compared to the $877.81 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of -10.5% year over year.
  • Distribution segment sales by product- Service: $444 million versus $441.64 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6.5% change.
Shares of Cummins have returned -2.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

