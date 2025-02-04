Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Regeneron (REGN) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Regeneron (REGN - Free Report) reported $3.79 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 10.3%. EPS of $12.07 for the same period compares to $11.86 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.07% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.79 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $11.62, the EPS surprise was +3.87%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Regeneron performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Praluent (alirocumab)- US: $62.70 million versus $37.32 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.3% change.
  • Revenues- Eylea (Aflibercept)- US: $1.50 billion compared to the $1.50 billion average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +11.8% year over year.
  • Revenues- Evkeeza- US: $38 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $45.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +58.3%.
  • Revenues- Libtayo- US: $251.20 million versus $206.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +62.3% change.
  • Revenues- Other Revenue: $179.40 million versus the eight-analyst average estimate of $167.10 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -15.6%.
  • Revenues- Net product sales: $2 billion versus $1.94 billion estimated by eight analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +8.2% change.
  • Revenues- Collaboration: $1.61 billion compared to the $1.69 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +17.3% year over year.
  • Total Sanofi collaboration revenue: $1.21 billion compared to the $1.30 billion average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Total Bayer collaboration revenue: $377.10 million compared to the $395.09 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Revenues- Libtayo- Total: $366.90 million compared to the $338.92 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of +50.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Dupixent (dupilumab)- Total: $3.70 billion versus $3.96 billion estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +15% change.
  • Revenues- Kevzara (sarilumab)- Total: $134.80 million versus $116.60 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +20.1% change.
View all Key Company Metrics for Regeneron here>>>

Shares of Regeneron have returned -6.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (REGN) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise