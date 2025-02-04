Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Estee Lauder (EL) Q2 Earnings

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Estee Lauder (EL - Free Report) reported revenue of $4 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.62, compared to $0.88 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.98 billion, representing a surprise of +0.72%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +93.75%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Estee Lauder performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net sales- The Americas: $1.22 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.23 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -1.5%.
  • Net sales- Asia/Pacific: $1.29 billion versus $1.27 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.2% change.
  • Net sales- Europe the Middle East & Africa: $1.49 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $1.50 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -6%.
  • Net sales- Skin Care: $1.92 billion versus $2.01 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -11.6% change.
  • Net sales- Makeup: $1.15 billion compared to the $1.15 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of -1.5% year over year.
  • Net sales- Other: $30 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $37.30 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of 0%.
  • Net sales- Hair Care: $159 million versus $163.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -8.1% change.
  • Net sales- Fragrance: $744 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $718.27 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1%.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Fragrance: -$446 million compared to the $81.87 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Makeup: -$211 million compared to the $33.75 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Other: -$45 million compared to the -$182.12 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Operating Income (Loss)- Hair Care: -$3 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of -$0.80 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Estee Lauder here>>>

Shares of Estee Lauder have returned +12.5% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise