Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Ametek (AME) Q4 Earnings

Ametek (AME - Free Report) reported $1.76 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.8%. EPS of $1.87 for the same period compares to $1.68 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.81 billion, representing a surprise of -2.81%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.63%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.84.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Ametek performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Electronic Instruments: $1.21 billion versus $1.24 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -1.7% change.
  • Net Sales- Electro mechanical: $546.67 million versus the four-analyst average estimate of $576.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +10.5%.
  • Operating Income- Electronic Instruments: $386.65 million versus $376.45 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Operating Income- Corporate administrative expenses: -$28.86 million compared to the -$27.69 million average estimate based on four analysts.
  • Operating Income- Electromechanical: $111.19 million compared to the $126.01 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Ametek have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

