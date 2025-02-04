Back to top

Sun Country Airlines (SNCY) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (SNCY - Free Report) reported $260.41 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.1%. EPS of $0.27 for the same period compares to $0.12 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.97% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $257.92 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.21, the EPS surprise was +28.57%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Sun Country Airlines performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available seat miles (ASMs): 1.96 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.6 billion.
  • Revenue passenger miles: 1.31 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of 1.36 billion.
  • Load factor: 81.6% versus 84.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Fuel cost per gallon: $2.47 versus $2.61 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Net sales- Passenger: $215.26 million compared to the $216.71 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Other: $16.53 million compared to the $12.26 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Net sales- Cargo: $28.62 million compared to the $29.60 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Sun Country Airlines have returned +10.4% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

