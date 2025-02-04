We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Image: Bigstock
Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Apollo Global Management (APO) Q4 Earnings
Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) reported $955 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +17.46%.
While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.
As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.
Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
- Total Assets Under Management: $750 billion compared to the $758.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees: $742 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $730.77 million.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net: $160 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.58 million.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee: $53 million versus $58.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $554 million compared to the $534.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income: $2.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income: $139 million compared to the $71.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees: $29 million compared to the $27.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings: $841 million versus $845.93 million estimated by five analysts on average.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees: $321 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $285.40 million.
- Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income: $32 million compared to the $23.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
- Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income: $269 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $262.93 million.
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.