Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Apollo Global Management (APO) Q4 Earnings

Apollo Global Management Inc. (APO - Free Report) reported $955 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 20.1%. EPS of $2.22 for the same period compares to $1.91 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $940.9 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.89, the EPS surprise was +17.46%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Apollo Global Management performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Assets Under Management: $750 billion compared to the $758.85 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Management fees: $742 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $730.77 million.
  • Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Capital solutions fees and other, net: $160 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $150.58 million.
  • Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings- Fee-related performance fee: $53 million versus $58.59 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Asset Management- Fee Related Earnings: $554 million compared to the $534.80 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Fixed income and other net investment income: $2.91 billion versus the five-analyst average estimate of $2.88 billion.
  • Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income: $139 million compared to the $71.42 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Strategic capital management fees: $29 million compared to the $27.53 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings: $841 million versus $845.93 million estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized performance fees: $321 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $285.40 million.
  • Segment Income- Principal Investing- Principal Investing Income- Realized investment income: $32 million compared to the $23.49 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Segment Income- Retirement Services- Spread Related Earnings- Alternative net investment income: $269 million versus the five-analyst average estimate of $262.93 million.
Shares of Apollo Global Management have returned -1.2% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

