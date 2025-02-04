Back to top

Willis Towers Watson (WTW) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

For the quarter ended December 2024, Willis Towers Watson (WTW - Free Report) reported revenue of $3.04 billion, up 4.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $8.13, compared to $7.44 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.37% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.05 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $8.01, the EPS surprise was +1.50%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Willis Towers Watson performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Segment Revenue: $3.04 billion compared to the $3.03 billion average estimate based on seven analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.6% year over year.
  • Revenue- Reimbursable expenses and other: $41 million versus $22.97 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +2.5% change.
  • Revenue- Health, Wealth and Career: $1.85 billion versus $1.88 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +3.1% change.
  • Revenue- Risk and Broking: $1.14 billion versus $1.14 billion estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +6% change.
  • Segment Operating Income- Risk and Broking: $383 million compared to the $367.72 million average estimate based on six analysts.
  • Segment Operating Income- Health, Wealth and Career: $776 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $754.57 million.
View all Key Company Metrics for Willis Towers Watson here>>>

Shares of Willis Towers Watson have returned +7.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

