Compared to Estimates, CNH (CNH) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, CNH Industrial (CNH - Free Report) reported revenue of $4.88 billion, down 28.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.15, compared to $0.42 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.28% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.89 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.19, the EPS surprise was -21.05%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how CNH performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $3.41 billion versus $3.38 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.1% change.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities- Construction: $718 million versus $733.34 million estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -33% change.
  • Revenues- Net Sales: $4.13 billion versus $4.16 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.4% change.
  • Revenues- Finance, interest and other income: $747 million compared to the $732.63 million average estimate based on five analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Financial Services: $743 million compared to the $743.95 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -3.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Total Industrial Activities: $4.16 billion versus $4.16 billion estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -31.5% change.
  • Revenues- Eliminations: -$28 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.45 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -40.4%.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Agriculture: $244 million compared to the $283.61 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Construction: $18 million compared to the $15.69 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Industrial Activities- Unallocated items, eliminations and other: -$68 million compared to the -$54.82 million average estimate based on five analysts.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Total Industrial Activities: $194 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $250.97 million.
Shares of CNH have returned +10.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise