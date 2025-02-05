Back to top

Image: Bigstock

ADM (ADM) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Archer Daniels Midland (ADM - Free Report) reported revenue of $21.5 billion, down 6.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $1.14, compared to $1.36 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $21.93 billion, representing a surprise of -1.95%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +6.54%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how ADM performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Processed volumes - Oilseeds: 9,050 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 9,503.66 Kmt.
  • Revenues- Carbohydrate Solutions: $2.75 billion compared to the $2.38 billion average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +4.5% year over year.
  • Revenues- Other Business: $100 million versus $106.07 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -2% change.
  • Revenues- Nutrition: $1.77 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.72 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +3.1%.
  • Revenues- Ag Services and Oilseeds: $16.87 billion compared to the $17.21 billion average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.9% year over year.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Carbohydrate Solutions- Total: $319 million compared to the $313.80 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Nutrition- Total: $88 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $85.31 million.
  • Adjusted Segment operating profit- Nutrition- Animal Nutrition: $26 million versus $15.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Total: $644 million compared to the $630.12 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Ag Services: $254 million compared to the $168.19 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Other Business: $47 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $82.50 million.
  • Adjusted Segment Operating Profit (Loss)- Ag Services and Oilseeds- Refined Products and Other: $121 million versus $121.62 million estimated by two analysts on average.
View all Key Company Metrics for ADM here>>>

Shares of ADM have returned +0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise