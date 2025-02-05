Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA) Q4 Earnings

Axalta Coating Systems (AXTA - Free Report) reported $1.31 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 1.1%. EPS of $0.60 for the same period compares to $0.43 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.12% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.3 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.51, the EPS surprise was +17.65%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Axalta Coating Systems performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Mobility Coatings- Total: $468 million versus $438.42 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +4.2% change.
  • Sales- Performance Coatings- Total: $843 million compared to the $857.47 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -0.7% year over year.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Mobility Coatings: $77 million versus $67.58 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBIT- Performance Coatings: $198 million compared to the $206.42 million average estimate based on four analysts.
Shares of Axalta Coating Systems have returned +1.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

