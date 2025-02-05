Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Marathon Petroleum (MPC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Marathon Petroleum (MPC - Free Report) reported $33.47 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 9.1%. EPS of $0.77 for the same period compares to $3.98 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $30.72 billion, representing a surprise of +8.93%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1183.33%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $0.06.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Marathon Petroleum performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Net refinery throughput: 2997 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the four-analyst average estimate of 2915.01 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Crude oil refined: 2783 millions of barrels of oil per day versus the three-analyst average estimate of 2655.02 millions of barrels of oil per day.
  • Refining & Marketing - Refinery throughputs - Other charge and blendstocks: 214 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 243.33 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Corporate and other unallocated items: -$189 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$210 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Refining & Marketing: $559 million versus $188.32 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Midstream: $1.71 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.67 billion.
View all Key Company Metrics for Marathon Petroleum here>>>

Shares of Marathon Petroleum have returned +4.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

