Berry Global (BERY) Reports Q1 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Berry Global (BERY - Free Report) reported $2.39 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year decline of 16.4%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $1.22 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.91% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.00, the EPS surprise was +9.00%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Berry Global performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- International: $885 million versus $869.22 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -3.5% change.
  • Net Sales- Flexibles: $731 million versus $679.36 million estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Net Sales- Consumer Packaging- North America: $769 million versus $697.44 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10% change.
  • Operating EBITDA- Flexibles: $114 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $103.04 million.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- North America: $133 million versus $123.40 million estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Operating EBITDA- Consumer Packaging- International: $131 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $123.44 million.
Shares of Berry Global have returned +2.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

