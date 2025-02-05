Back to top

MPLX LP (MPLX) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) reported $3.06 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 3.3%. EPS of $1.07 for the same period compares to $1.10 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.47% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.08 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $1.04, the EPS surprise was +2.88%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how MPLX LP performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Average tariff rates - Crude oil pipelines: $1.08 versus $1 estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Pipeline throughput - Crude oil pipelines: 3831 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 3844.01 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Natural Gas Processed - Southwest operations: 2020 millions of cubic feet per day versus 2229.92 millions of cubic feet per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Gathering throughput - Southwest Operations: 1788 millions of cubic feet per day versus the two-analyst average estimate of 2088.84 millions of cubic feet per day.
  • Pipeline throughput - Total pipelines: 5857 millions of barrels of oil per day versus 5899.23 millions of barrels of oil per day estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Gathering and Processing: $639 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $586.74 million.
  • Adjusted EBITDA- Logistics and Storage: $1.12 billion versus the two-analyst average estimate of $1.14 billion.
Shares of MPLX LP have returned +6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

