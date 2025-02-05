Back to top

Gartner Earnings Outpace Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y

Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.

The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.1% year over year.

The IT stock has gained 16.6% in a year, outperforming the 7.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.

Gartner’s Revenues by Segments

Revenues in the Research segment were $1.3 billion, which grew 5.4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5.7% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 74.1%, which amounted to a gross contribution of $972 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Conferences’ revenues were $251 million, which increased 17.2% year over year on a reported basis and 17.1% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 47.6%, which logged a gross contribution of $120 million.

Revenues in the Consulting segment amounted to $153 million, which increased 19.3% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 19.2% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 35.1% in the reported quarter, which amounted to a gross contribution of $54 million.

Gartner’s Operating Performance

Adjusted EBITDA of $417 million moved up 8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 8.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.

Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of IT

Gartner had $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $1.8 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $2.5 billion, flat with the third quarter of 2024.

The operating cash flow totaled $335.4 million and the free cash flow utilized was $110.2 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $8.1 million.

Gartner’s 2025 Outlook

For 2025, the company has raised the guidance for total revenues and expects it to be at least $6.55 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $6.23 billion. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.73 billion.

IT has lowered the guidance for adjusted earnings per share to at least $11.45 from the $11.75 provided in the preceding quarter. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $13.21.

The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been lowered to at least $1.51 billion from the $1.52 billion given in the previous quarter. The free cash flow guidance is reduced to at least $1.14 billion from the $1.35 billion provided in the preceding quarter.

Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.

Earnings Snapshot of Peers

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.

ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.


