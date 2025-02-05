We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Gartner Earnings Outpace Estimates in Q4, Revenues Increase Y/Y
Gartner, Inc. (IT - Free Report) has reported better-than-expected fourth-quarter 2024 results.
The company’s adjusted earnings per share of $5.6 beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 69.3% and increased 79.3% from the year-ago quarter. Revenues of $1.7 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.8% and improved 8.1% year over year.
The IT stock has gained 16.6% in a year, outperforming the 7.8% rally of the industry it belongs to.
Gartner’s Revenues by Segments
Revenues in the Research segment were $1.3 billion, which grew 5.4% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 5.7% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 74.1%, which amounted to a gross contribution of $972 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Conferences’ revenues were $251 million, which increased 17.2% year over year on a reported basis and 17.1% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 47.6%, which logged a gross contribution of $120 million.
Revenues in the Consulting segment amounted to $153 million, which increased 19.3% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 19.2% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis. The gross contribution margin was 35.1% in the reported quarter, which amounted to a gross contribution of $54 million.
Gartner’s Operating Performance
Adjusted EBITDA of $417 million moved up 8% from the year-ago quarter on a reported basis and 8.9% on a foreign-currency-neutral basis.
Balance Sheet & Cash Flow of IT
Gartner had $1.9 billion in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the quarter compared with $1.8 billion at the end of the preceding quarter. The long-term debt was $2.5 billion, flat with the third quarter of 2024.
The operating cash flow totaled $335.4 million and the free cash flow utilized was $110.2 million in the reported quarter. Capital expenditure totaled $8.1 million.
Gartner’s 2025 Outlook
For 2025, the company has raised the guidance for total revenues and expects it to be at least $6.55 billion compared with the preceding quarter’s view of $6.23 billion. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $6.73 billion.
IT has lowered the guidance for adjusted earnings per share to at least $11.45 from the $11.75 provided in the preceding quarter. The guidance is lower than the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings of $13.21.
The adjusted EBITDA guidance has been lowered to at least $1.51 billion from the $1.52 billion given in the previous quarter. The free cash flow guidance is reduced to at least $1.14 billion from the $1.35 billion provided in the preceding quarter.
Gartner carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell) at present.
Earnings Snapshot of Peers
Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (BR - Free Report) reported impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
BR’s adjusted earnings of $1.6 per share outpaced the consensus mark by 12.2% and increased 69.6% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $1.6 billion surpassed the consensus mark by 3% and rose 12.8% year over year.
Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (ADP - Free Report) posted impressive second-quarter fiscal 2025 results.
ADP’s earnings per share of $2.4 beat the consensus estimate by 3.5% and increased 10.3% from the year-ago quarter. Total revenues of $5.1 billion surpassed the consensus estimate by 1.6% and grew 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.