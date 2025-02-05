We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA) Laps the Stock Market: Here's Why
Siga Technologies Inc. (SIGA - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $5.83, indicating a +0.87% change from the previous session's end. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the company had lost 9.69% over the past month, lagging the Medical sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
The upcoming earnings release of Siga Technologies Inc. will be of great interest to investors.
Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for Siga Technologies Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Siga Technologies Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
With respect to valuation, Siga Technologies Inc. is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 4.62. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.11, which means Siga Technologies Inc. is trading at a discount to the group.
The Medical - Drugs industry is part of the Medical sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
