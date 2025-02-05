We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
QuickLogic (QUIK) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
QuickLogic (QUIK - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $7.94, moving +1.15% from the previous trading session. The stock exceeded the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The maker of chips for mobile and portable electronics manufacturers's shares have seen a decrease of 34.03% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of QuickLogic in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.03, signifying an 83.33% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $6.1 million, down 18.45% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for QuickLogic. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed an unchanged state. As of now, QuickLogic holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Investors should also note QuickLogic's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 37.38. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 24.24.
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, placing it within the top 34% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow QUIK in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.