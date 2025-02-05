We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know
SkyWater Technology, Inc. (SKYT - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $9.97, demonstrating a +1.74% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 1.35%.
The the stock of company has fallen by 37.54% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of SkyWater Technology, Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of -$0.07, indicating a 250% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $74.1 million, down 6.38% from the year-ago period.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for SkyWater Technology, Inc. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. SkyWater Technology, Inc. is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Electronics - Semiconductors industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 85, positioning it in the top 34% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.