Here's Why Unity Software Inc. (U) Gained But Lagged the Market Today
In the latest market close, Unity Software Inc. (U - Free Report) reached $21.47, with a +0.37% movement compared to the previous day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.72% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Shares of the company witnessed a loss of 14.23% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Unity Software Inc. in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on February 20, 2025. On that day, Unity Software Inc. is projected to report earnings of -$0.35 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 252.17%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $431.77 million, reflecting a 29.13% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Unity Software Inc. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.79% higher. As of now, Unity Software Inc. holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 66, this industry ranks in the top 27% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.