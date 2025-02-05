We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Upland Software (UPLD) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know
Upland Software (UPLD - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $3.94, moving +0.51% from the previous trading session. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The the stock of maker of cloud-based enterprise work-management software has fallen by 18.16% in the past month, lagging the Computer and Technology sector's loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Upland Software in its upcoming release. In that report, analysts expect Upland Software to post earnings of $0.24 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 71.43%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $68.06 million, indicating a 5.71% decline compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Upland Software. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the company's business performance and profit potential.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection remained stagnant. Right now, Upland Software possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Valuation is also important, so investors should note that Upland Software has a Forward P/E ratio of 3.96 right now. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 31.46 of its industry.
The Internet - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 66, putting it in the top 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.