DaVita HealthCare (DVA) Increases Yet Falls Behind Market: What Investors Need to Know
In the latest trading session, DaVita HealthCare (DVA - Free Report) closed at $177.35, marking a +0.16% move from the previous day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.72% for the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
The kidney dialysis provider's stock has climbed by 16.85% in the past month, exceeding the Medical sector's gain of 4.51% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of DaVita HealthCare in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on February 13, 2025. In that report, analysts expect DaVita HealthCare to post earnings of $2.21 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 18.18%. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $3.25 billion, indicating a 3.47% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for DaVita HealthCare. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Currently, DaVita HealthCare is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, DaVita HealthCare currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 15.75. This expresses a discount compared to the average Forward P/E of 21.63 of its industry.
It's also important to note that DVA currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.86. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.92.
The Medical - Outpatient and Home Healthcare industry is part of the Medical sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.