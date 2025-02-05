We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts
Norwegian Cruise Line (NCLH - Free Report) closed at $27.89 in the latest trading session, marking a +0.83% move from the prior day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.3%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.35%.
The the stock of cruise operator has risen by 7.88% in the past month, leading the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 2.95% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Norwegian Cruise Line in its upcoming release. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.11, indicating a 161.11% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $2.09 billion, reflecting a 5.21% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Norwegian Cruise Line. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.69% downward. At present, Norwegian Cruise Line boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Digging into valuation, Norwegian Cruise Line currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 13.33. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.74.
One should further note that NCLH currently holds a PEG ratio of 0.23. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Leisure and Recreation Services industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.84.
The Leisure and Recreation Services industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 62, which puts it in the top 25% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.