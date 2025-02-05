We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
MoneyLion Inc. (ML) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade
MoneyLion Inc. (ML - Free Report) closed at $87.20 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.42% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
The company's shares have seen an increase of 1.53% over the last month, not keeping up with the Business Services sector's gain of 5.25% and outstripping the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of MoneyLion Inc. in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $0.54, showcasing a 238.46% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $149.51 million, up 32.36% from the prior-year quarter.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for MoneyLion Inc. should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, running from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), holds an admirable track record of superior performance, independently audited, with #1 stocks contributing an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 10.93% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. MoneyLion Inc. currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, MoneyLion Inc. is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 23.01. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 14.3.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.