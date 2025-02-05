We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Kraft Heinz (KHC) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know
Kraft Heinz (KHC - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $28.70, moving -1.98% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.3%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 1.35%.
Heading into today, shares of the processed food company with dual headquarters in Pittsburgh and Chicago had lost 2.56% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Staples sector's gain of 0.43% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of Kraft Heinz in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on February 12, 2025. On that day, Kraft Heinz is projected to report earnings of $0.78 per share, which would represent no growth from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $6.67 billion, down 2.83% from the year-ago period.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Kraft Heinz. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.16% lower. Kraft Heinz currently has a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Looking at its valuation, Kraft Heinz is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 9.68. This indicates a discount in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.08.
It's also important to note that KHC currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.77. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. KHC's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.63 as of yesterday's close.
The Food - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 199, finds itself in the bottom 21% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
