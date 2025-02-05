We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
Analog Devices (ADI) Ascends But Remains Behind Market: Some Facts to Note
Analog Devices (ADI - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $206.01, indicating a +0.38% change from the previous session's end. The stock lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 1.35%.
Shares of the semiconductor maker witnessed a loss of 5.85% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its loss of 1.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Analog Devices in its upcoming release. The company plans to announce its earnings on February 19, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.54, showcasing a 10.98% downward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $2.36 billion, down 6.18% from the prior-year quarter.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.09 per share and a revenue of $10.17 billion, representing changes of +11.13% and +7.88%, respectively, from the prior year.
Any recent changes to analyst estimates for Analog Devices should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.3% lower. Currently, Analog Devices is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Digging into valuation, Analog Devices currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 28.96. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 36.06, which means Analog Devices is trading at a discount to the group.
Meanwhile, ADI's PEG ratio is currently 2.35. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.11 at yesterday's closing price.
The Semiconductor - Analog and Mixed industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 208, finds itself in the bottom 18% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.