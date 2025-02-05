We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. By pressing "Accept All" or closing out of this banner, you accept our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service, revised from time to time, and you consent to the use of all cookies and similar technologies and the sharing of information they collect with third parties. You can reject marketing cookies by pressing "Deny Optional," but we still use essential, performance, and functional cookies.
CRH (CRH) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
CRH (CRH - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $98.61, indicating a +1.3% change from the previous session's end. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.72%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.3%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 1.35%.
Prior to today's trading, shares of the building material company had gained 3.98% over the past month. This has outpaced the Construction sector's loss of 1.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.02% in that time.
Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of CRH in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.48, indicating a 14.73% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.27 billion, up 6.76% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for CRH. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.36% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. As of now, CRH holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, CRH is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 16.09. This valuation marks a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 17.33.
Investors should also note that CRH has a PEG ratio of 1.06 right now. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Building Products - Miscellaneous industry stood at 1.81 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Building Products - Miscellaneous industry is part of the Construction sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, which puts it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.