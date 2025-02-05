Back to top

Allegiant Travel (ALGT) Q4 Earnings: How Key Metrics Compare to Wall Street Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Allegiant Travel (ALGT - Free Report) reported revenue of $627.71 million, up 2.7% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $2.10, compared to $0.11 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $624.8 million, representing a surprise of +0.47%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +11.70%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.88.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Allegiant Travel performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total system statistics - Airline operating expense per ASM (CASM): 11.32 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 11.76 cents.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 4.5 billion compared to the 4.51 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Revenue passenger miles (RPMs): 3.61 billion versus 3.8 billion estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Total system statistics - Average fuel cost per gallon: $2.5 per gallon versus the three-analyst average estimate of $2.5 per gallon.
  • Total system statistics - Available seat miles (ASMs): 4.7 billion compared to the 4.69 billion average estimate based on three analysts.
  • Total system statistics - Airline operating CASM, excluding fuel: 8.29 cents versus 8.94 cents estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Total passenger revenue per ASM (TRASM): 13.01 cents versus the three-analyst average estimate of 12.89 cents.
  • Scheduled service statistics - Load factor: 80.2% versus 83.9% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Operating Revenues- Other: $18.32 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $18.03 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +466.1%.
  • Operating Revenues- Passenger: $553.64 million versus $538.71 million estimated by three analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -0.5% change.
  • Operating Revenues- Third party products: $32.20 million compared to the $36.97 million average estimate based on three analysts. The reported number represents a change of +20.7% year over year.
  • Operating Revenues- Fixed fee contracts: $23.54 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $23.59 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.6%.
Shares of Allegiant Travel have returned -0.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

