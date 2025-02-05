Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Chipotle (CMG) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) reported $2.85 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 13.1%. EPS of $0.25 for the same period compares to $0.21 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -0.17% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $2.85 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.24, the EPS surprise was +4.17%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Chipotle performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Company-operated restaurants at end of period: 3,726 versus 3,736 estimated by 11 analysts on average.
  • Comparable restaurant sales increase: 5.4% compared to the 5.7% average estimate based on 11 analysts.
  • Company-operated restaurants opened: 119 versus the six-analyst average estimate of 124.
  • Company-operated restaurants at beginning of period: 3,615 versus 3,615 estimated by four analysts on average.
  • Average restaurant sales - TTM: $3.21 million versus $3.18 million estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue- Food and beverage: $2.83 billion compared to the $2.84 billion average estimate based on six analysts. The reported number represents a change of +13.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Delivery service: $15.32 million compared to the $17.87 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -8.5% year over year.
Shares of Chipotle have returned -0.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

