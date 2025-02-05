Back to top

Advanced Micro (AMD) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say

Advanced Micro Devices (AMD - Free Report) reported $7.66 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 24.2%. EPS of $1.09 for the same period compares to $0.77 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $7.52 billion, representing a surprise of +1.90%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +1.87%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $1.07.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Advanced Micro performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Net revenue- Data Center: $3.86 billion versus $4.10 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +69.1% change.
  • Net revenue- Embedded: $923 million versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $922.06 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.7%.
  • Net revenue- Gaming: $563 million versus $509.49 million estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -58.9% change.
  • Net revenue- Client: $2.31 billion versus $1.97 billion estimated by seven analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +58.3% change.
Shares of Advanced Micro have returned -11.8% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

