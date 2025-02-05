Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Fair Isaac (FICO) Q1 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Fair Isaac (FICO - Free Report) reported revenue of $439.97 million, up 15.2% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $5.79, compared to $4.81 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of -3.25% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $454.73 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $6.21, the EPS surprise was -6.76%.

While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Fair Isaac performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenues- On-premises and SaaS software: $186.01 million compared to the $186.12 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +10.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Scores: $235.68 million versus $251.58 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +22.7% change.
  • Revenues- Professional services: $18.28 million compared to the $20.61 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of -14.1% year over year.
  • Revenues- Software: $204.29 million compared to the $206.72 million average estimate based on four analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.6% year over year.
View all Key Company Metrics for Fair Isaac here>>>

Shares of Fair Isaac have returned -7.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise