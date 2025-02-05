Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Essex Property Trust (ESS) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

For the quarter ended December 2024, Essex Property Trust (ESS - Free Report) reported revenue of $454.47 million, up 7.8% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.92, compared to $1.02 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $453.08 million, representing a surprise of +0.31%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +0.51%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.90.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Essex Property Trust performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Financial Occupancies - Same-Property Portfolio: 95.9% versus the four-analyst average estimate of 96.2%.
  • Revenues- Rental and other property: $452.05 million compared to the $449.53 million average estimate based on nine analysts. The reported number represents a change of +7.9% year over year.
  • Revenues- Management and other fees from affiliates: $2.42 million versus $2.47 million estimated by nine analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.8% change.
  • Property Revenues- Same-Property Revenues: $411.23 million versus the three-analyst average estimate of $417.64 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +2.7%.
  • Revenues- Rental and other property- Other property: $6.67 million compared to the $7.61 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +16.3% year over year.
  • Revenues- Rental and other property- Rental income: $445.39 million versus $448.05 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +7.8% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $4 versus the nine-analyst average estimate of $1.22.
View all Key Company Metrics for Essex Property Trust here>>>

Shares of Essex Property Trust have returned +4.3% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise