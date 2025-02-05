Back to top

Compared to Estimates, Veralto (VLTO) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

For the quarter ended December 2024, Veralto (VLTO - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.35 billion, up 4.4% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $0.95, compared to $0.87 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.20% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.34 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.88, the EPS surprise was +7.95%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Veralto performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Sales- Product Quality & Innovation: $534 million compared to the $532.35 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +5.5% year over year.
  • Sales- Water Quality: $811 million compared to the $811.25 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.7% year over year.
  • Operating profit- Water Quality: $204 million compared to the $204.50 million average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Operating profit- Other: -$20 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of -$24.50 million.
  • Operating profit- Product Quality & Innovation: $124 million compared to the $137.70 million average estimate based on two analysts.
Shares of Veralto have remained unchanged over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell), indicating that it could underperform the broader market in the near term.

