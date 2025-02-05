Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Compared to Estimates, Omnicom (OMC) Q4 Earnings: A Look at Key Metrics

Read MoreHide Full Article

Omnicom (OMC - Free Report) reported $4.32 billion in revenue for the quarter ended December 2024, representing a year-over-year increase of 6.4%. EPS of $2.41 for the same period compares to $2.20 a year ago.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $4.29 billion, representing a surprise of +0.70%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +3.88%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $2.32.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.

Here is how Omnicom performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Total Organic Revenue Growth: 5.2% versus the three-analyst average estimate of 4.9%.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Healthcare: -4.3% compared to the 1.6% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Commerce & Branding: -11.6% compared to the 0.3% average estimate based on two analysts.
  • Organic Revenue Growth - Experiential: 4.9% versus 9.3% estimated by two analysts on average.
  • Revenue by Geography- Latin America: $131.10 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $134.16 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.8%.
  • Revenue by Geography- Asia Pacific: $523 million compared to the $544.13 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +3.2% year over year.
  • Revenue by Geography- Middle East and Africa: $110.70 million compared to the $109.74 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +0.2% year over year.
  • Revenue- Commerce & Branding: $194.40 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $226.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -12.4%.
  • Revenue- Execution & Support: $211.90 million compared to the $213.90 million average estimate based on two analysts. The reported number represents a change of +2.1% year over year.
  • Revenue- Healthcare: $339.30 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $317.80 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -3.9%.
  • Revenue- Public Relations: $456.30 million versus $448.80 million estimated by two analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +9.3% change.
  • Revenue- Experiential: $208.50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $228.73 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +1.3%.
View all Key Company Metrics for Omnicom here>>>

Shares of Omnicom have returned +3.1% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) - free report >>

Published in

earnings earnings-estimates-revisions earnings-surprise