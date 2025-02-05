Back to top

Simon Property (SPG) Q4 Earnings: Taking a Look at Key Metrics Versus Estimates

For the quarter ended December 2024, Simon Property (SPG - Free Report) reported revenue of $1.58 billion, up 3.6% over the same period last year. EPS came in at $3.68, compared to $2.29 in the year-ago quarter.

The reported revenue compares to the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.55 billion, representing a surprise of +2.27%. The company delivered an EPS surprise of +8.24%, with the consensus EPS estimate being $3.40.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Simon Property performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Revenue- Management fees and other revenues: $37.15 million versus $33.96 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +10.9% change.
  • Revenue- Lease income: $1.43 billion versus $1.40 billion estimated by five analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +5.1% change.
  • Revenue- Other income: $113.56 million versus $122.46 million estimated by four analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a -13.6% change.
  • Net Earnings Per Share (Diluted): $2.04 versus $1.94 estimated by six analysts on average.
Shares of Simon Property have returned -0.6% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.

